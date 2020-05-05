UrduPoint.com
US Treasury To Borrow Record $2.999 Trillion In Q2

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Treasury to borrow record $2.999 trillion in Q2

Washington, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The United States Treasury said Monday it will to borrow a record $2.999 trillion in the April-June period largely to finance spending on relief programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That total in the second quarter far outstrips debt issued in most years, and compares to $1.28 trillion issued in the last fiscal year, a Treasury official told reporters.

The increase is "primarily driven by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, including expenditures from new legislation to assist individuals and businesses" and deferred taxes, Treasury said in a statement.

