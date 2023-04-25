US trial begins for alleged Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :A Federal trial began Monday for the alleged gunman who four years ago shot and killed 11 Jewish worshippers in the eastern US state of Pennsylvania.

Robert Bowers, who could face the death penalty if convicted, is accused of opening fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018, reportedly yelling "All Jews must die!" The jury, whose selection began on Monday, will decide whether to find Bowers guilty of the worst anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

The incident occurred during Shabbat services and Bowers, 50, was armed with a semi-automatic assault rifle and three pistols.

Arrested at the scene, he was later charged with 63 counts, including hate crimes resulting in murder and attempted murder.

Members of three congregations in the synagogue were killed in the attack, and two additional worshipers and several police officers were also wounded.

Bowers, a former truck driver, had expressed strong anti-Semitic views over the internet ahead of the attack.