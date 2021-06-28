US trials suspended as heatwave blasts Eugene

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The final events of the US Olympic track and field trials in Oregon were postponed on Sunday due to extreme heat as triple-digit temperatures baked the Pacific Northwest.

United States Track and Field said in a statement the trials at Hayward Field would resume at 8.30pm (0330 GMT Monday) local time Sunday.

The conclusion of the trials had initially been due to take place late Sunday afternoon, with the men's 200m wrapping up the 10-day meet just before 5pm.

The suspension came with sweltering temperatures of 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) roasting Eugene, part of a record heatwave that has blasted the western United States this week.

The USATF said the trials would resume at 8.30pm Sunday with the men's long jump final.

That would be followed by the conclusion of the heptathlon, followed by the women's 400m hurdles final, women's 800m final and men's 1,500m final.

The evening session will conclude with the final of the men's 200m set for 9.52pm.

Extreme temperatures earlier in the trials had already forced organizers to shuffle the schedule of events, with race walks and women's 10,000m held early on Saturday.