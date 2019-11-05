UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Troop Level In Syria Stable Despite Announced Withdrawal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

US troop level in Syria stable despite announced withdrawal

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The number of US troops in Syria remains roughly stable at just under 1,000 three weeks after President Donald Trump announced their withdrawal, a US official said Monday.

The withdrawal of American troops from Syria's northern border opened the way for Turkey's military incursion against Kurdish forces in the country.

Trump's decision to protect oil fields in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor led the Pentagon to send reinforcements to that area while US troops move away from areas close to the Syrian border with Turkey, the US official said on condition of anonymity.

Reinforcements have started to arrive in Deir Ezzor, while some troops have been sent to the north to help secure the withdrawal from that area and others have moved from Syria to northern Iraq.

But overall, the number of American troops in Syria is similar to that before the announcement of the withdrawal in mid-October.

"We remain below 1,000 and the withdrawal continues," the official said.

The withdrawal has not been entirely free of hitches, with Turkish artillery shells falling close to a US patrol Sunday near the "safe zone" that Turkey has set up in northern Syria near the border.

Shells fell within a kilometer (0.6 miles) of the road the patrol was on but the patrol was not hit, the US Central Command said.

The US official said the shells did not target the Americans.

The legality of the US operation to guard the oil fields remains a subject of debate even within the Pentagon.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Pentagon Iraq Oil Trump Road Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

7 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

7 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

7 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

8 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

8 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.