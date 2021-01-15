US troop levels cut to 2,500 each in Afghanistan and Iraq

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The US military has cut troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 each, their lowest levels in the nearly two decades since the wars began, the Pentagon announced Friday.

Outgoing President Donald Trump, seeking to fulfill a campaign promise to end the two wars launched after the 9/11 attacks, ordered force levels slashed in both countries to that level by January 15.