US Troops Exited Kabul Airport To Retrieve 169 People: Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:20 AM

US troops exited Kabul airport to retrieve 169 people: Pentagon

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :US troops briefly exited Kabul airport at one point during ongoing evacuation operations to retrieve 169 people from inside the city, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday.

"They were very close to the perimeter of the airport. Very close.

And in a short amount of time, with a short amount of distance, some of our troops were able to go out there and retrieve them and bring them in," said Kirby, who did not give the people's nationalities.

Kirby was elaborating on earlier comments by US President Joe Biden, who referred to US troops going "over the wall" to bring "169 Americans" into Kabul airport.

