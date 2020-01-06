US troops in Iraq: new pressure to pull out

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The US military could face its second forced exit from Iraq in a decade after the parliament in Baghdad voted on Sunday in support of the expulsion of American forces.

The Iraqi parliament held an extraordinary session after the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards leader who wielded influence in Iraqi politics and was popular among the majority Shiites.

But the risk of withdrawal could be high: the US pullout in 2011 left a security vacuum that allowed the rise of the Islamic State jihadist group -- and led to the US military's return.

- SOFA cushion - The US invasion in 2003 to overthrow Saddam Hussein's regime and subsequent occupation did not require Iraq's agreement.

US troop numbers hit a peak of about 170,000 in 2007.

In 2008, then-president George Bush negotiated a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the Baghdad administration that would permit US troops' presence until 2011, at which time they would leave.

In 2009 President Barack Obama sought a new SOFA that would allow several thousand to remain after 2011 to help Baghdad deal with continuing security problems, especially from extremist groups.

But Baghdad rejected US demands that American troops be given immunity from prosecution in Iraqi courts, and the new SOFA talks failed. On December 8, 2011, the last US troops departed Iraq.