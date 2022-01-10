UrduPoint.com

US Troops In Japan To Stay On-base For Two Weeks After Virus Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 09:00 AM

US troops in Japan to stay on-base for two weeks after virus spread

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :US troops in Japan will stop making non-essential visits off-base for two weeks from Monday, as local officials in areas hosting the forces link them with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

The announcement came as the government imposed new virus restrictions in three regions, including Okinawa, that host major US bases or are near them.

Many Japanese officials believe the recent Covid-19 clusters originated from infected American service members coming into contact with local residents.

On Friday, Japan's foreign and defence ministers had warned their US counterparts to implement stricter anti-pandemic rules for US troops.

"Movement of USFJ (US Forces, Japan) personnel outside of (US military-related) facilities and areas will be restricted to essential activities only," read a joint statement from the Japanese government and the USFJ issued late Sunday.

Service members will also have to wear masks when they are outside of their homes, it added.

In mid-December, the US military reported clusters of cases among its members in a southern region of Okinawa, which subsequently saw a sharp rise of cases in the local community.

Japan has imposed strict border control measures, such as quarantine and frequent testing, on those who enter the country from abroad.

But the same rules have not applied to US service members, with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi saying that until recently incoming troops were not even tested for the virus on arrival, or required to quarantine.

Hayashi had had repeated online meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in recent days, urging Washington to restrict US forces' movement.

Okinawan officials say the US military reported 998 infections on-base between December 15 and January 5.

The island region hosts the bulk of some 54,000 US troops in Japan.

Related Topics

Washington Same Japan January December Border Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

1 day ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.