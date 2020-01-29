UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Troops Injured In Iran Missile Strike Rises To 50: Pentagon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

US troops injured in Iran missile strike rises to 50: Pentagon

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 50, according to new figures released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The personnel have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI), Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

The military had said on Friday that 34 troops were injured in the strike on the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq on January 8.

President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles, and Democrats later accused him of trying to downplay the injuries.

Iran fired on Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for an American drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, raising fears of war.

Campbell said that of the 50, 31 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty while 18 were being evaluated in Germany. Another was transported to Kuwait and has already returned to duty, he said, adding that the numbers could still change.

At the time of the strike most of the 1,500 US soldiers at the base had been in bunkers, after advance warning from superiors.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Pentagon Iraq Kuwait Trump Germany Baghdad January Democrats From Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

46 minutes ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.