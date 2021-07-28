UrduPoint.com
US Tying Iran Deal Return To 'future' Talks On Missiles, Region: Khamenei

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

US tying Iran deal return to 'future' talks on missiles, region: Khamenei

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader said Wednesday the United States has conditioned its return to a landmark nuclear deal on a guarantee of "future" talks on Tehran's missile arsenal and regional issues.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Washington had said "you must include a sentence in this agreement that (says) some issues be talked about in the future, or we will have no agreement.

"With that sentence, they want to have an excuse for their next meddling with the (deal) itself -- missiles and regional issues," Khamenei's official website quoted him as saying.

