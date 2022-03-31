UrduPoint.com

US, UK Say Fearful Advisors Mislead Putin On Ukraine War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 10:10 AM

US, UK say fearful advisors mislead Putin on Ukraine war

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin is being misled by fearful advisors as his Ukraine invasion goes awry, with mutinous Russian troops sabotaging equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft, US and British intelligence agencies say.

The close allies, whose spies have played up Russia's failures and highlighted Kremlin divisions, said Putin's advisors were "too afraid" to tell him the full truth about battlefield reverses and the real impact of sanctions.

Hours after the White House released its withering intelligence assessment, Britain's GCHQ spy agency chief Jeremy Fleming said Thursday that the Russian leader had overestimated his military's ability to secure a rapid victory.

"We've seen Russian soldiers -- short of weapons and morale -- refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," Fleming said in a prepared speech to the Australian National University in Canberra.

"And even though Putin's advisors are afraid to tell him the truth, what's going on and the extent of these misjudgements must be crystal clear to the regime."Fleming said Putin had underestimated the Ukraine resistance, the strength of the international coalition against him, and the impact of economic sanctions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Canberra Vladimir Putin National University

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2022

50 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

55 minutes ago
 US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

10 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

10 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.