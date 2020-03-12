UrduPoint.com
US, UK Troops Among 3 Dead In Iraq Rocket Attack: US Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

US, UK troops among 3 dead in Iraq rocket attack: US official

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :An American soldier and a British soldier, as well as one US contractor, were killed Wednesday when rockets hit an Iraqi military base north of Baghdad, a US military official said.

It was the deadliest attack on an installation hosting foreign troops in several years and comes after a spate of rocket attacks targeting US troops across Iraq as well as the US embassy in Baghdad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Washington has blamed Iran-backed factions for similar attacks.

