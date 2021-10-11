UrduPoint.com

US, UK Warn Citizens Of Threat To Kabul Hotels

Mon 11th October 2021

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States and Britain warned their citizens on Monday to stay away from hotels in the Afghan capital Kabul, particularly the well-known Serena.

"US citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately," the US State Department said, citing "security threats" in the area.

In an update to its advice not to travel to Afghanistan, the UK Foreign Office said: "In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)."The Serena is the best-known luxury hotel in Kabul, popular with foreign visitors before the city fell to the Taliban eight weeks ago.

It has twice been the target of extremist attacks.

