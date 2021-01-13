UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UN Press Uganda On Rights Ahead Of Election

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

US, UN press Uganda on rights ahead of election

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday condemned a social media blackout in Uganda and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged respect for human rights in the run-up to the presidential election.

Uganda ordered a shutdown of social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp ahead of Thursday's vote in which President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, seeks a sixth term.

"We are concerned by reports that the government of Uganda has ordered internet service providers to block social media platforms, messaging apps and select content in the runup to general elections," said Tibor Nagy, the top US diplomat for Africa.

"Such restrictions undermine human rights and fundamental freedoms." The statement comes amid controversy inside the United States where Twitter and Facebook have banned President Donald Trump for inciting a mob to ransack the US Capitol over his election defeat.

Museveni, 76, faces pop star-turned-MP Bobi Wine, 36, who has fired up a youthful population that has grown up mostly knowing only one president.

Guterres "encourages all political actors and their supporters to publicly commit to conduct their political activities peacefully and refrain from incitement to violence or hate speech," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"We've seen multiple arrests and detention of candidates," Dujarric said.

The election campaign has been one of the bloodiest in years.

Journalists covering opposition rallies have been attacked, government critics locked up and election monitors prosecuted, raising concerns over the transparency of the electoral process.

Two days of protests in November left 54 people dead.

Related Topics

Election Africa Dead Internet United Nations Vote Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump United States Uganda November All From Government Top WhatsApp Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

9 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

9 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

10 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

9 hours ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.