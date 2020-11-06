US unemployment rate declines to 6.9% in October: govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The US unemployment rate declined a full point to 6.9 percent in October, the Labor Department said Friday, a greater-than-expected fall ahead of this week's presidential election which remains undecided.

The decline came as the economy regained 638,000 jobs last month, far more than analysts had been expecting.

The state of the economy was certainly on voters' minds when they went to polls this week to choose whether to give President Donald Trump a second term or replace him with challenger Joe Biden.