UrduPoint.com

US University Goes Online After Mass Shooting Threat

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US university goes online after mass shooting threat

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A major US university moved its classes online Tuesday after a former philosophy lecturer posted a video apparently threatening a mass shooting on campus.

UCLA in Los Angeles told its 44,500-strong student body that classes would be held remotely after Matthew Harris put an 800-page screed and video on the internet.

A university spokesman said Harris was understood to be nowhere near the university, but that managers were acting out of an abundance of caution.

"Out-of-state law enforcement has confirmed the person who made threats to UCLA is under observation and not in California," chief media officer Steve Ritea said.

The Los Angeles Times, citing multiple law enforcement sources, reported Harris was in custody in Colorado.

According to the Daily Bruin, a newspaper published by UCLA students, university police have opened an investigation into Harris.

The paper cited emails from the philosophy department which said Harris had sent messages to several individuals, including a link to a video entitled "Philosophy UCLA (Mass Shooting)" as well as an 800-page "manifesto" containing threats.

Harris had been placed on administrative leave last year after being accused of sending a video with pornographic content to a student, the Daily Bruin reported.

Mass shootings, particularly in schools, shopping malls and places of worship, are a recurring problem in the United States that successive governments have not curbed.

Despite a majority of the US public being in favor of stricter gun control rules, attempts to limit access to firearms are regularly stymied by a powerful gun lobby, which cites a constitutional right to bear arms.

Gun violence claimed more than 44,000 lives in 2021, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

ban-hg/st

Related Topics

Internet Police Student Los Angeles United States Media From

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

1 hour ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

2 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

2 hours ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

2 hours ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>