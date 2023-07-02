Open Menu

U.S. University Looks To Boost Educational Collaboration With China

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

U.S. university looks to boost educational collaboration with China

SHANGHAI, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:Carol Folt, president of the University of Southern California (USC), expressed confidence in the educational exchanges between China and the United States during her maiden visit to China on Friday.

Founded in 1880, USC is renowned for its excellence in fields such as the sciences, cinematic arts, engineering, communication and journalism, business, architecture, medicine and gerontology.

It is also one of the most preferred American universities among Chinese students.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of our tens of thousands of Chinese graduates. They have consistently demonstrated outstanding capabilities and made significant impacts on society. Chinese students have been an integral part of our diverse and innovative community since the early 20th century," Folt said during an alumni event of USC in Shanghai.

