US university to pay over $1 billion in gynecologist sex abuse settlement: lawyer

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A top California university has agreed to pay more than $1 billion to hundreds of alleged sex abuse victims of campus gynecologist George Tyndall, a lawyer representing plaintiffs said Thursday.

University of Southern California reached a $842.4 million settlement approved at Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyer Gloria Allred said in a statement, on top of $215 million agreed to in a 2018 Federal class action case.

According to Allred, it is the "largest sexual abuse settlement against a university in US history."