UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US University To Pay Over $1 Billion In Gynecologist Sex Abuse Settlement: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

US university to pay over $1 billion in gynecologist sex abuse settlement: lawyer

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A top California university has agreed to pay more than $1 billion to hundreds of alleged sex abuse victims of campus gynecologist George Tyndall, a lawyer representing plaintiffs said Thursday.

University of Southern California reached a $842.4 million settlement approved at Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyer Gloria Allred said in a statement, on top of $215 million agreed to in a 2018 Federal class action case.

According to Allred, it is the "largest sexual abuse settlement against a university in US history."

Related Topics

Los Angeles George Superior 2018 Top Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

9 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.