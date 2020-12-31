UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ups Tariffs On France, Germany In Aircraft Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:30 PM

US ups tariffs on France, Germany in aircraft dispute

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The US increased tariffs imposed on France and Germany amid a civil aircraft litigation with the European Union countries, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) issued in a statement on Thursday.

The decision is a retaliation against the EU imposing tariffs on $4 billion worth of US goods related to a World Trade Organization litigation in the 16-year-old dispute over government subsidies that involve American aircraft manufacturer Boeing and its main European rival Airbus.

Since the EU used trade data from a period in which trade volumes had been drastically reduced due to negative impact of COVID-19 on global economy, Europe imposed tariffs on substantially more products than it would normally cover, the USTR said on Wednesday.

As a result, to keep the two actions proportionate, the US is forced to change its reference period to the same period used by the EU, it said, noting that it imposed duties on some $7.

5 billion EU products in October 2019.

"The products subject to the additional tariffs include aircraft manufacturing parts from France and Germany, certain non-sparkling wine from France and Germany, and certain cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany," the statement said.

The EU, in addition, calculated the amount of trade to be covered using its trade volume based on 27 member-countries, but excluded the UK, which the USTR called "unfair." "The EU needs to take some measure to compensate for this unfairness," it said.

Earlier in an interview, senior vice president for European Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Marjorie Chorlins, said it is ''highly unlikely that the U.S. and EU would undertake a free trade agreement negotiation anytime soon, regardless of administration.""No FTA negotiations are currently underway, and the Biden team has not indicated that this would be on their priority list."

Related Topics

World Europe France European Union Germany Same United Kingdom Chamber October 2019 Commerce From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

23 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

25 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

12 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.