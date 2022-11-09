UrduPoint.com

US Urges All Pakistani Parties To Exercise Restraint Amid Escalating Tensions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

US urges all Pakistani parties to exercise restraint amid escalating tensions

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The United States Wednesday urged all political parties in Pakistan to refrain from violence and respect the rule of law amid rising tensions following the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the violence at protest marches by his supporters as well as the threat to resume the long march.

Responding to a question from a private Pakistani tv reporter at his daily press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned price again condemned the shooting of Imran Khan, adding that "violence has no place in politics." "We're concerned about these reports of violence," Price said, adding, "We call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, intimidation, and to respect the rule of law.

"We are deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the people of Pakistan.

" When asked what would be US message for the heads of political parties and military leadership amid the situation in Pakistan, he said: "We are concerned about what has happened in Pakistan in recent days. All parties should never resort to violence.

"They should express their disagreements peacefully, using employing universal rights freedom of expression, freedom of assembly but violence is never the answer," he added.

When asked about cases registered against ARY news owner Salman Iqbal, Price said the US routinely raises press freedom concerns with Pakistan and other countries around the world.

"We'll continue to have those conversations with Pakistani authorities," he added.

