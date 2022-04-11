(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :In comments on Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster in a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, the United States Sunday called on all political parties to follow the Constitution in deciding the Pakistani government, saying Pakistan is "critical" to U.S. interests.

"Pakistan has democratic processes outlined in the Pakistani constitution to determine its leadership and the government," a State Department spokesperson said in an email response to a question.

"We call for all parties to adhere to the rule of law, good governance, and democratic principles," the spokesperson said.

"The United States values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to U.S. interests." the spokesperson added.