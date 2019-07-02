US urges all sides in Hong Kong to avoid violence

(@imziishan)

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The United States on Monday urged all sides in Hong Kong to avoid violence after protesters ransacked the territory's parliament on the anniversary of its handover to China.

"We urge all sides to refrain from violence," a State Department spokeswoman said.

"Hong Kong's success is predicated on its rule of law and respect for fundamental freedoms, including freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly," she said.