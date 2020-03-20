US Urges Citizens To Avoid All International Travel, Return If Possible
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The United States on Thursday warned against any international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible.
Upgrading its travel alert to the highest possible level, the State Department said that Americans who do not return "should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."