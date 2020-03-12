UrduPoint.com
US Urges Citizens To Reconsider Foreign Travel Over Virus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Americans should reconsider foreign travel because of the spreading new coronavirus, the State Department said late Wednesday.

"The Department of State advises US citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19," it said in a statement.

"Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions.

"Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice," the State Department said.

The advisory followed a nationally televised address earlier in the evening by President Donald Trump, who suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days.

The global "Level Three" advisory represents the second-highest tier on a four-point scale.

The US had placed China at the maximum Level Four early this year when it barred entry to foreigners who had been in China.

