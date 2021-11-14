US urges Cuba to lift protest ban ahead of demonstrations: State Dept

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States urged Cuban authorities on Sunday to lift a ban on protests ahead of a planned anti-government demonstration.

"We call on the Cuban government to respect Cubans' rights, by allowing them to peacefully assemble and use their voices without fear of government reprisal or violence, and by keeping internet and telecommunication lines open for the free exchange of information," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement ahead of the planned rallies on Monday.