US Urges Early Iraq Elections As Rights Group Warns Of 'bloodbath'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

US urges early Iraq elections as rights group warns of 'bloodbath'

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States has urged Iraq to hold early polls and carry out electoral reform, after a rights group warned a deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters could spiral into a "bloodbath".

Mass rallies calling for an overhaul of the ruling system have rocked the capital Baghdad and the Shiite-majority south since October 1.

Hundreds have died in the violence.

But political forces closed ranks this week to defend the government, and the consensus among the Iraqi elite seems to have paved the way for a crackdown as protesters clashed with security forces.

Three protesters were shot dead in the southern city of Nasiriyah on Sunday, while dozens of demonstrators were wounded in Baghdad.

That brought the toll to 15 protesters killed since Saturday.

