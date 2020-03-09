UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Elderly To Stock Up On Groceries, Prepare To Stay Home

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

US urges elderly to stock up on groceries, prepare to stay home

Washington, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :US health authorities Monday urged Americans most at risk of developing a serious illness from the new coronavirus -- the elderly and those with underlying conditions -- to stock up on food and medicine and prepare to remain at home.

"Make sure you have supplies on hand like routine medications for blood pressure and diabetes, and over the counter medicines and medical supplies to treat fever and other symptoms," said Nancy Messonnier, a senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Have enough household items and groceries so that you will be prepared to stay home for a period of time," she added.

Messonnier said that based on a study of 70,000 Chinese patients, about 15 to 20 percent developed a serious illness -- most of whom were older adults.

"Starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of disease, and the risk increases with age," she said.

"The highest risk of serious illness and death is in people older than 80 years." Underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease and lung disease compounded this risk even further, she added.

People in these high risk categories should avoid close contact with people who are sick, clean their hands often, avoid touching surfaces in public places, and avoid crowds in poorly ventilated spaces.

Over the weekend, the Federal government issued fresh recommendations that travelers -- particularly those with health conditions -- defer all cruise ship travel worldwide.

They also recommended that at-risk groups avoid all non-essential travel and long plane trips.

Messonnier advised younger and healthier people to prepare plans to look after elderly relatives.

"We recommend you familiarize yourself with your loved one's medication and help them get extra to have on hand," she said.

"Help them also get food, medical supplies and other necessities, so they can minimize trips to the store, and create a plan for if they do get sick, and if you get sick.

"You may need to identify a backup who can take care of them if you can't."She added that the recommendations "may not be popular" but she was personally making plans for her own parents, both of whom are over 80 and not in an area that has been affected by sustained transmission of the pathogen.

There have been more than 550 cases across the country and 22 deaths, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

China Nancy May All From Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-rival Booker endorses Biden ahead of crucial De ..

6 minutes ago

University of Sindh to conduct remaining papers of ..

6 minutes ago

White House not restricting activities due to viru ..

6 minutes ago

PRGMEA hails EU, Commerce Ministry on GSP Plus ext ..

6 minutes ago

US to Issue Advisory Warning Anyone Violating Sanc ..

6 minutes ago

Tribute paid to Hazrat Ali on his birth anniversar ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.