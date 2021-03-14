US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday called for an end to "persecution of independent voices" after around 200 opposition politicians and municipal deputies in Russia were arrested.

"We call for an end to the persecution of independent voices," he wrote in a tweet as authorities tightened the screws on Kremlin critics ahead of parliamentary elections.