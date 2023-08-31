Open Menu

US Urges Gabon Military To 'preserve Civilian Rule'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 11:00 AM

US urges Gabon military to 'preserve civilian rule'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The United States late Wednesday urged Gabon's military to preserve civilian rule, voicing concern after coup leaders ousted the entrenched president following disputed elections.

"We urge those responsible to release and ensure the safety of members of government and their families and to preserve civilian rule," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The statement, in line with language from Western allies, comes hours after the military placed under house arrest President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose family has ruled the oil-rich African state for 55 years.

"The United States is deeply concerned by evolving events in Gabon.

We remain strongly opposed to military seizures or unconstitutional transfers of power," Miller said.

The coup comes a month after the military seized power in another African nation, Niger.

Unlike Niger, where ousted president Mohamed Bazoum was a key Western ally praised for his democratic credentials and who brought in American and French forces to fight jihadists, the United States has limited engagement with either Bongo or Gabon's military.

The US statement voiced concerns over the "lack of transparency and reports of irregularities surrounding the election," which the opposition claimed to have won.

Related Topics

Election United States Gabon Niger Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Borouge to distribute interim dividend of $650 mil ..

Borouge to distribute interim dividend of $650 million

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Fe ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Festival kicks off October 21

9 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for en ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for end to 'atrocious crime' of enfo ..

11 hours ago
 Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, hea ..

Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, heads north

11 hours ago
Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

11 hours ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

11 hours ago
 Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

11 hours ago
 Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

11 hours ago
 Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

11 hours ago
 Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in trai ..

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in train station

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous