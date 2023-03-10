US urges Georgia to fully withdraw controversial bill

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States on Thursday welcomed the Georgian government's dropping of a bill that was reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics and which had sparked major protests, but called for its complete withdrawal.

"While we welcome the decision to withdraw the draft law on 'foreign influence,' we urge the ruling party to officially retract this bill and not to further this type of legislation," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

He said the bill was "incompatible with Georgian and Euro-Atlantic values and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

" Thousands of protesters took to the streets this week urging the ruling party to drop the bill, which is similar to measures used by Russia to curb dissent, and have kept up protests even after the government decision to drop it.

"It's very clear that the Georgian people have once again spoken clearly that the only choice for Georgia is a secure and prosperous European future," Price said.

"We encourage Georgia's political leaders to work together in earnest on the reforms urgently needed to obtain the EU candidate status that Georgia's citizens overwhelmingly desire."