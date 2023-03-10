UrduPoint.com

US Urges Georgia To Fully Withdraw Controversial Bill

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM

US urges Georgia to fully withdraw controversial bill

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States on Thursday welcomed the Georgian government's dropping of a bill that was reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics and which had sparked major protests, but called for its complete withdrawal.

"While we welcome the decision to withdraw the draft law on 'foreign influence,' we urge the ruling party to officially retract this bill and not to further this type of legislation," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

He said the bill was "incompatible with Georgian and Euro-Atlantic values and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

" Thousands of protesters took to the streets this week urging the ruling party to drop the bill, which is similar to measures used by Russia to curb dissent, and have kept up protests even after the government decision to drop it.

"It's very clear that the Georgian people have once again spoken clearly that the only choice for Georgia is a secure and prosperous European future," Price said.

"We encourage Georgia's political leaders to work together in earnest on the reforms urgently needed to obtain the EU candidate status that Georgia's citizens overwhelmingly desire."

Related Topics

Russia Price Georgia United States Government

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

7 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.