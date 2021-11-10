US urges Georgia to 'immediately' address Saakashvili health

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday urged close partner Georgia to "immediately" address the health concerns of jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili after he said he was assaulted in prison.

"We urge the government of Georgia to immediately take steps to ensure that Mr. Saakashvili's urgent mental health and medical needs are addressed," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.