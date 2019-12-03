US urges Iraq to probe 'abhorrent' killings of protesters

(@imziishan)

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The United States has urged Iraq to probe the "abhorrent" killing of protesters, condemning what it called excessive force in the flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah.

"The use of excessive force over the weekend in Nasiriyah was shocking and abhorrent," said David Schenker, the top US diplomat in charge of the middle East.

"We call on the government of Iraq to investigate and hold accountable those who attempt to brutally silence peaceful protesters," he said.