US Urges N.Korea To Avoid Further 'counterproductive' Steps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

US urges N.Korea to avoid further 'counterproductive' steps

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday urged North Korea to avoid further "counterproductive" steps after it blew up a liaison office on the border with the South.

"The United States fully supports the ROK's efforts on inter-Korean relations and urges the DPRK to refrain from further counterproductive actions," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the South and North by their official Names.

