UrduPoint.com

US Urges Pakistan To Play Role Following Russia-Ukraine Military Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

US urges Pakistan to play role following Russia-Ukraine military conflict

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Moscow on a scheduled bilateral visit attained greater significance, as the United States urged Pakistan to play its part in averting a "costly" and "destabilizing" conflict, following the Russia-Ukraine military clash.

The United States said it had been in touch with Islamabad on the escalating crisis and had communicated to Pakistan its position regarding "renewed invasion of Ukraine." "We believe it's the responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection to what (President Vladimir) Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine," State Department Spokesman Ned price told reporters in response to a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia, at his daily briefing on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan arrived in Moscow Wednesday to meet President Putin and discuss a range of issues, including economic cooperation. His visit takes place hours after the US and a number of Western nations slapped Russia with new sanctions for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

"We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine, and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war," the spokesman said, while underscoring the United States' "longstanding partnership and cooperation" with Pakistan.

"We view our partnership with a prosperous, with a democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests." "And we certainly hope, when it comes to those shared interests – the aversion of a costly conflict, the aversion of a destabilizing conflict, that every country around the world would make that point clearly in unambiguous language in their engagements with the Russian Federation," Price added.

Speaking at the World Affairs Councils of America (WACA), a think-tank, Pakistan's Ambassador Asad Majeed khan said Pakistan and the US were important allies and partners. "Over the past one year, a healthy momentum had been generated in laying down a foundation for structured and institutionalized bilateral dialogue processes in a number of areas of mutual interest," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Price United States

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

5 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

5 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

6 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>