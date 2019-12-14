US urges respect for protests in Algeria

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The United States called Friday on Algeria to respect the rights of protesters but congratulated the president-elect of widely boycotted elections.

"The Algerian people have voiced their aspirations not just at the ballot box but in the streets, as well. The United States supports the right of Algerians to peacefully express their views," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

Massive crowds gathered in Algiers after a former ally of deposed leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika was elected president in Thursday's polls, which protesters charged were rigged.

But the United States raised no doubts about the election's legitimacy, saying it "congratulated" Algeria on the vote and sought a "mutually respectful and beneficial relationship.""We look forward to working with President-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune to promote regional security and prosperity," the statement said.