UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Sahel Countries To Step Up Fight Against Jihadists

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

US urges Sahel countries to step up fight against jihadists

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The United States criticized countries of West Africa's Sahel region at the United Nations on Monday, saying their leaders were not doing enough to ensure stability amid soaring jihadist violence.

"To combat regional violence and enhance stability, we need greater commitment from regional governments," Washington's deputy ambassador Cherith Norman told the Security Council.

"A military response alone often fails to address the root causes of violent conflict," she said, adding that the US has provided more than $5.5 billion in aid in 2017 and 2018 to support long-term stability and security in West Africa.

Last week, hundreds of fighters attacked an army camp in Niger, leaving 71 people dead in the deadliest attack on the country's military since Islamist extremist violence began to spill over from neighboring Mali in 2015.

At the United Nations, Norman singled out Mali for criticism, noting the lack of progress in the country despite a peace agreement concluded in Algeria in 2015.

"We remain concerned that the government of Mali and the signatory armed groups have made little progress implementing the accord," she said.

"All communities in West Africa and the Sahel should enjoy inclusive, representative governance. This includes access to essential services and resources, and accountability for leaders who fail to meet these needs," Norman added.

Gathered on Sunday at an extraordinary summit called in the Nigerien capital Niamey, leaders of the G5 Sahel bloc composed of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania called for more international aid to stem the jihadists.

"To fight terrorism, we need not fewer allies, but more allies," said Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou, whose country will join the Security Council in January for a two-year term.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Attack Army United Nations Washington Mali Niamey Progress Norman Algeria Burkina Faso Chad United States Mauritania Niger January Sunday 2017 2015 2018 All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

About 400 Evacuated From Polish Court Over Suspici ..

36 minutes ago

Ecclestone heiress robbed of precious gems in Lond ..

36 minutes ago

APS tragedy unites nation against terrorism: Natio ..

38 minutes ago

Tribunal for ex-British Cycling doctor adjourned o ..

38 minutes ago

Zimbabwean Vice President's Wife Charged With Tryi ..

38 minutes ago

50 % Americans say Trump should be impeached and r ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.