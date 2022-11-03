UrduPoint.com

US Urges Sanctions Enforcement After N.Korea ICBM Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The United States urged all nations to enforce sanctions on North Korea, saying it violated UN Security Council resolutions with a launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's intercontinental ballistic missile launch," State Department spokesman Ned price said, confirming South Korea's account of the projectile fired early Thursday local time by the North.

"This action underscores the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions," he said in a statement, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

