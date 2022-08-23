UrduPoint.com

US Urges Upholding Democratic, Legal Principles As Imran Booked Under Anti-terror Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The United States, reacting to the charges brought against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan under anti-terrorism act, has called for peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional and legal principles.

"We're, of course, aware of the reports about the charges," the department Spokesman, Ned Price, said Monday in answer to a question about the case filed against Imran Khan.

"This is a matter for the Pakistani legal and judicial system," the spokesman said, adding, "It is not directly a matter for the United States, and that's because we don't have a position on one political candidate or party versus any other political candidate or party." "We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world," price added.

