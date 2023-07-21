Open Menu

US Urges Upholding Of Basic Democratic Principles As Pakistan Moves Towards Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :As Pakistan prepares for the general elections, the United States has called for upholding the basic democratic principles in the South Asian country.

"I will make clear that we support the peaceful upholding of fundamental democratic principles such as free media, free speech, freedom assembly," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told his daily press briefing on Thursday.

"We champion the rule of law, not just in Pakistan but around the world. These principles are the foundations for democratic elections," he said in response to a question from the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel.

"I have spoken to this both with respect to Pakistan specifically and of course, as it relates to other countries on numerous occasions," Miller added.

Replying to a question about the increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the spokesperson said, "We will continue to urge the Taliban to fulfill their promises (to the international community)." At the same time, he said the U.S. has the ability to conduct its own operations in the region to "ensure that, regardless of any promises that the Taliban makes and regardless of their relative ability or willingness to uphold them, that we retain the right to protect American interests."

