US Urges Yemen's Huthi Rebels To Reciprocate Saudi Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

US urges Yemen's Huthi rebels to reciprocate Saudi ceasefire

Washington, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States on Thursday urged Yemen's Huthi rebels to reciprocate a ceasefire by Washington's ally Saudi Arabia, which said it would pause attacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The announcement is a constructive response to the UN Secretary General's call for the parties to focus on countering the COVID-19 pandemic," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"We urge the Huthis to respond in kind to the coalition's initiative," he said.

