UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Venezuela In Talks: Presidents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:30 AM

US, Venezuela in talks: presidents

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday that talks between senior officials were underway, as the South American country struggles under the weight of US sanctions.

"We are in touch. We're talking to various representatives of Venezuela," Trump told reporters.

He declined to say which officials were engaged in the talks, stating only that "we are talking at a very high level," and adding that "representatives at different levels of Venezuela" were involved.

Maduro confirmed the talks, stating that "for months there has been contact between senior officials of the United States, of Donald Trump, and the Bolivarian government that I preside over," in a message broadcast on radio and television.

"Just as I have sought dialogue in Venezuela, I have sought a way in which President Donald Trump really listens to Venezuela," Maduro said.

Earlier this month, Maduro blamed Washington when he canceled scheduled talks with his country's opposition led by Juan Guaido, the speaker of the National Assembly who proclaimed himself acting president in January.

The US has been pressuring Maduro through sanctions into acquiescing to opposition demands to step down and hold new presidential elections, something he has steadfastly refused to do.

"We're staying out of it, but we are helping it, and it needs a lot of help," Trump said of Venezuela.

"It's an incredible tribute to something bad happening, and the something bad is socialism," he said.

The United States is one of more than 50 countries to have recognized Guaido as interim president.

Oil-rich but cash-poor Venezuela is suffering one of the worst economic crises in its history, with a quarter of its 30 million population in need of aid, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

National Assembly United Nations Washington Trump United States Venezuela January TV Government Weight Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

9 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

9 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

10 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

10 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.