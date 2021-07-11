US 'very concerned' Covid variants could risk recovery: Yellen

Venice, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "very concerned" about the risk that new variants of coronavirus could pose to the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

"We are very concerned about the Delta variant and other variants that could emerge and threaten recovery.

We are a connected global economy, what happens in any part of the world affects all other countries," she told reporters following a G20 meeting in Venice, Italy.