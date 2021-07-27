UrduPoint.com
US Veterans Agency Requires Covid Vaccines For Health Workers

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

US veterans agency requires Covid vaccines for health workers

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Monday it would require more than 100,000 health care personnel to get Covid-19 vaccines, signaling a change in the Biden administration's attitude to mandates as the Delta variant fueled a new nationwide wave.

The move came as part of a broader shift as California and New York City said official workers would need to get vaccinated or take weekly tests, with California extending the requirement to private-sector health jobs.

"Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from Covid-19," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

"With this mandate, we can once again make - and keep - that fundamental promise." The VA is the first Federal agency to impose a mandate, a step President Joe Biden's administration had been reluctant to take until now.

The statement added that four unvaccinated VA employees had died in recent weeks.

Personnel such as physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses and others now have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month, VA officials said more than 70 percent of the agency's 300,000 employees were fully vaccinated. The new order applies to 115,000 people, according to the Military Times.

California's order will apply to almost 240,000 state workers and hundreds of thousands more private-sector health workers, with full compliance required by August 21, according to a news release by Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

New York's order will go into effect from September 13 and apply to more than 300,000 city personnel, including police, fire fighters and teachers, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

San Franciso Mayor London Breed meanwhile said anyone hired by the city or county would need a vaccine before they can begin their job, extending the scope of a mandate on existing city workers announced last week.

