U.S. Veterans Have Higher Blood Cancer Rates: AP

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

U.S. veterans have higher blood cancer rates: AP

NEW YORK, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:U.S. veterans in general have higher blood cancer rates than the general population, which may be connected to the chemical wastes that they used to dispose of, reported The Associated Press.

Citing cancer data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the report published Wednesday said that in the regions including Fort Ord in central California, "veterans have a 35 percent higher rate of multiple myeloma diagnosis than the general U.S. population.

"At this U.S. Army post which closed in 1994, "recruits tossed live grenades into the canyons of 'Mortar Alley,' sprayed soapy chemicals on burn pits of scrap metal and solvents, poured toxic substances down drains and into leaky tanks they buried underground," said the report.

When it rained, poisons percolated into aquifers from which they drew drinking water, it said, adding that through the years, soldiers and civilians living at the post did not question whether their tap water was safe to drink.

