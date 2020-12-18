UrduPoint.com
US Vice President Mike Pence Receives Covid-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

US Vice President Mike Pence receives Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife received the Covid-19 vaccine live on television Friday in a public display designed to boost national confidence in the drug.

"Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning," Pence said after being injected at the White House, quipping: "I didn't feel a thing."

