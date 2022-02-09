UrduPoint.com

US Vice President's Husband Evacuated In Bomb Threat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 08:40 AM

US vice president's husband evacuated in bomb threat

Washington, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris was evacuated Tuesday after a reported bomb threat at the Washington high school he was visiting to celebrate African American history, officials said.

Douglas Emhoff, whose official title is second gentleman, was pulled away by his security detail during commemorations of Black History Month at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Pupils were also told to leave.

"It was a bomb threat," Washington public schools spokeswoman Enrique Gutierrez told reporters. "We had a threat today to the facility so... basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe.

The building is clear." No immediate details about the nature of the bomb threat were made public.

Emhoff spokeswoman Katie Peters tweeted that "Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty.""Mr Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and DC Police for their work," Peters said.

Harris is the first woman elected US vice president and also the first Black woman and Asian American in the post. Emhoff, a lawyer who is the first ever husband of a US vice president, frequently travels alone or with Harris to help promote the White House agenda.

Related Topics

Police Washington White House Women Post Asia

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

9 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

9 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

9 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

9 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

9 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>