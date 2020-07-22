US virus crisis to 'get worse before it gets better:' Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to "get worse before it gets better." "Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

"Others are doing less well," the president said. "It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better."Trump also urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

"Get a mask," he said. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."