US Virus Death Toll Climbs By 2,073 In 24 Hours: Tracker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: tracker

Washington, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 2,073 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,095, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,227,430 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

