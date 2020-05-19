UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Virus Deaths Fall For Second Day, With 759 In 24 Hours: Tracker

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

US virus deaths fall for second day, with 759 in 24 hours: tracker

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The United States on Monday recorded 759 new coronavirus deaths in the previous 24 hours, marking a second day of decline, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The figure, at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), is one of the lowest in recent weeks and follows 820 deaths the day before, data from the Baltimore-based university showed.

There have been 90,309 deaths linked to novel coronavirus in the United States and more than 1.5 million cases of infection, the tracker showed.

Those figures are the highest in the world.

Related Topics

World United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

6 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 m ..

7 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.