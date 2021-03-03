UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Voices Concern About Ethiopia Media Arrests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:50 AM

US voices concern about Ethiopia media arrests

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The United States voiced concern over the arrests by Ethiopian authorities of four media workers in the conflict-hit northern Tigray region, saying the move was inconsistent with the government's commitments.

The four media workers arrested since Saturday include Fitsum Berhane and Alula Akalu, who were working as translators for journalists from Agence France-Presse (AFP) and The Financial Times.

Both outlets had obtained permission from the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority and the Ministry of Peace to work in Tigray, where media access has been tightly restricted since hostilities began five months ago.

"We've been in touch with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority and other Ethiopian government officials to express our concern and to seek an explanation," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"These actions are inconsistent with the Ethiopian government's commitment to permit international media access to Tigray," he said.

Daniel Bekele, head of the government-affiliated but independent Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, said in a Twitter post he was "concerned" about the arrests.

"While misinformation & disinformation are recurring challenges in the crisis, arresting journalists is disproportionate response. Bring credible charges or release," the post said.

Ethiopian officials have not said why they were arrested or what they are being investigated for.

AFP's global news director Phil Chetwynd called Monday for Fitsum's immediate release.

"We have not been informed of any specific charges against Fitsum Berhane. His collaboration with a media outlet should not be a motive for his arrest," he said.

The other arrested media workers are BBC journalist Girmay Gebru and Temrat Yemane, a local journalist.

Soldiers carried out all of the arrests, according to witnesses and relatives of the men.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations in early November against leaders of Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), saying they were a response to attacks orchestrated by the party on Federal army camps.

He said hostilities were "completed" in late November when federal forces entered Mekele, the regional capital, but TPLF leaders remain on the run and fighting has continued.

Reports of atrocities against civilians continue to mount, including by soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, which has teamed up with Abiy against the TPLF.

Both Addis Ababa and Asmara officially deny Eritrean troops are active in the region, despite widespread reports of their presence.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a telephone call with Abiy on Monday, urged Ethiopia to allow an independent, international probe into allegations of mass killings.

The Foreign Correspondents' Association of East Africa on Tuesday also called for the immediate release of journalists detained in Tigray.

"Targeting journalists and their associates... gravely undermines the government's promise to open up to the press," the groups said in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa Army Twitter Asmara Mekele Addis Ababa Price Eritrea Ethiopia United States November Post Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

7 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

7 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

9 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

7 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.